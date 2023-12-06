Stress on environment friendly and sustainable approach

December 06, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The necessity for evolving environmentally friendly and sustainable approaches in addressing challenges like waterlogging was stressed at the Geological Exploration and Opportunities seminar held at the Central University of Tamil Nadu, Neelakudi, on Tuesday.

Delivering the presidential address, CUTN vice-chancellor M. Krishnan spoke on the concerning issue of deluge experienced in Chennai and its nearby districts consequent to the intense rainfall associated with Michaung cyclone.

Mr.. Krishnan pointed out that in the rapidly evolving development landscape the necessity for environmentally friendly and sustainable approaches across all sectors, especially in addressing challenges like waterlogging, has become crucial.

Highlighting the broader purpose of higher education, he urged departments like Geology and Geography to actively pursue practical solutions for efficient water drainage in waterlogged regions and also called upon the students to learn proper planning, and data analysis, and contribute valuable insights and solutions to contemporary challenges, which is imperative to meet the needs of our growing population.

Delivering the keynote address, Professor of Geology, University of Texas, Ganapathy Shanmugham gave a brief account of continuous evolution of the field of geology and its contributions to the society.

Participating in the seminar, archaeologist T.V.K. Rajan shared insights into the prehistoric humans, who once inhabited the banks of what is now known as Kosasthlaiaaru near Chennai. He urged the School of Earth Sciences to date the site and displayed tools used by prehistoric humans, encouraging students to visit the site to learn and gain a deeper understanding of prehistoric life.

Hands-on training on data analytics which significantly contributes to the fields of geography and geology, was also provided to the students on the occasion, according to a university release.