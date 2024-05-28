GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stress on dugong conservation

Published - May 28, 2024 06:50 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau
Forest personnel and public taking an oath to work for conservation of dugongs at Pudupattinam shore near Peravurani on Tuesday.

Forest personnel and public taking an oath to work for conservation of dugongs at Pudupattinam shore near Peravurani on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Forest personnel and the general public on Tuesday pledged to work for the conservation of dugongs at an event held at Pudupattinam shore near Peravurani where a dugong sand sculpture was made by the department personnel.

The Forest Department has taken various initiatives to create awareness among the public of the conservation of dugongs, which were found in the Bay of Bengal between Adhiramapattinam in Thanjavur district to Ammapattinam in Pudukottai district.

As part of the exercise, a sand sculpture of dugong measuring 30 feet in length and 8 feet in width was made by the department personnel at Pudupattinam shore on Tuesday. The gathering took oath to protect and conserve the species, according to official sources.

