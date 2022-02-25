Strengthening of Thanjavur-Nagapattinam highway stretch to be completed by May 2023

TIRUCHI

The much delayed works on strengthening of Nagapattinam-Thanjavur section of National Highway 67 would be completed by May 2023, say sources in the National Highways Authority of India.

The incomplete road widening works on the section has been a major grievance for travellers and people of Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts. The condition of the road at several stretches left much to be desired. With the stretch dotted with curves and criss-crossing watercourses, widening and strengthening of the road is considered vital to improving road safety and checking accidents.

The project was originally conceived as a four-lane project and even lands were acquired by NHAI. But the proposal was subsequently modified to extended two-lane road with paved shoulders.

Later the project was sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹396 crore to strengthen 78.53 km of the road as a two-way highway with paved shoulders. The work should have been completed by 2017. But it remains incomplete for several years now after the concessionaire abandoned it leading to a public outcry. While some short stretches of the road have been widened, several others have not been. Motorists encounter sudden bumps and bad stretches, leading to accidents, locals have been complaining.

In May last year, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) awarded a fresh contract to complete the balance works on a 65.37-km stretch at an estimated cost of ₹340.63 crore.

A senior official of the NHAI told The Hindu that the work was currently under way and would be completed by May 2023. There was no pending land acquisition issue on the stretch and about 20% of the works have been completed so far, he said.