Strengthening of temporary bund at Mukkombu to be completed next month

Works on strengthening the temporary bund around the damaged portion of the old regulator across the Kollidam at Mukkombu will be completed by August 20, according to the Public Works department (PWD).

Completion of the works is essential to ensure flow of water in the Cauvery once the Mettur dam is opened for irrigation.

The PWD built a temporary bund after nine of the 45 shutters of the regulator across the Kollidam, at its originating point, collapsed on August 22 last year. It built a ring bund using sand bags, boulders and wooden logs to block the flow of water through the damaged shutters and regulate release of water for irrigation in the delta in the adjoining Cauvery.

The State government decided to strengthen the temporary bund using sheet piles and sanctioned ₹38.85 crore for the purpose. This apart, a new regulator was sanctioned at a cost of ₹387.60 crore.

Works on strengthening the temporary bund and construction of the new regulator are progressing simultaneously at Mukkombu now. The contract for construction of the regulator has been awarded to Larsen and Toubro and erection of the pile foundation for the new structure is currently underway.

PWD officials say 484 piles will be erected for building the regulator and each will run for a depth of 15 to 18 metres. So far, 71 piles have been erected and all of them will be completed within the next couple of months. The regulator will run for a length of about 630 metres and have 45 vents as the old structure. It is expected to be ready by March 2021, although PWD is hopes to the complete the project well ahead of schedule.

On Tuesday, PWD Secretary S.K. Prabhakar, accompanied by Collector S. Sivarasu, S. Ramamurthy, Chief Engineer, PWD, Tiruchi region, N. Radhakrishnan, Superintending Engineer and R. Baskar, Executive Engineer, PWD, River Conservation Division, inspected the progress of work at the site.