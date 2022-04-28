‘Strengthen LCC and VCCs’

The Chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Women’s Commission, A.S. Kumari, on Thursday urged the authorities to strengthen the local complaints committee (LCC) and village complaints committees (VCC) so as to take effective action on complaints of sexual harassment at workplaces and crime against women and children.

Interacting with officials of the District Social Welfare Office, police, and the representatives of various non-governmental organisations, Ms. Kumari told The Hindu that it was important to set up LCC in all districts to receive complaints of sexual harassment at workplaces in establishments, where internal complaints committee was not there. The Collectors had been asked to rejuvenate the LCCs so as to create awareness among the women on seeking the intervention of LCCs on sexual harassment at workplaces.

She said though there were complaints committees in some villages, it had come to her knowledge that many villages did not institute VCC. Besides looking into the complaints on crime against working women, they could play a major role in preventing child marriages and dowry. Hence, the authorities concerned had been asked to set up VCCs in all villages. Similarly, attention must be on over the functioning of internal complaints committee in all establishments.

Ms. Kumari said that the number of complaints on 181, the women helpline number, had gone up. It had helped the Social Welfare Department to reach out to the affected women. The district and police authorities had been asked to put up notice boards at thickly populated areas, mainly bus stands and markets, on the functioning of 181.

Accompanied with M. Nithya, District Social Welfare Officer, Ms. Kumari visited various homes and hostel for working women.

Earlier, she held a discussion with Collector S. Sivarasu.