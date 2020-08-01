Streets around Gandhi Market to be made containment zone

TIRUCHI
The Tiruchi City Corporation on Saturday announced that streets surrounding Gandhi Market would be made containment zones for a period of 14 days. The entry points to the streets were being barricaded from Saturday evening. The decision comes in the wake of vendors and residents in the area testing positive for COVID 19.
Civic officials said 10 entry points of five streets - Nelpettai Road on both sides, Dharbarmedu near East Boulevard Road and near Krishmapuram road junction, Thanjavur main road near Eda street and near Palakkarai road, Palakkarai road near Vellamandi road junction and Gandhi Market and the fish market north and south gate would be barricaded.
Shops except those selling essentials, including groceries and medicines, would not be allowed to open until August 15.
“There has been a steady rise in cases in this locality and containment is required. Making the Biz Bazaar area a containment zone led to the drop in cases there,” said S. Sivasubramanian, Corporation Commissioner.
