Street vendors struggle to make ends meet

Their survival is under threat from a sluggish economy and city planning changes

With pandemic worries getting fainter by the day, more people are venturing out of their homes in Tiruchi. This has helped local businesses to reopen, though it has not been smooth sailing for all. Among the most affected are the city’s street vendors, who have been facing rough weather not just from the lockdown, but also from the authorities over their role as a cause of traffic congestion.

“Things are returning to normal, and business is better than during the lockdown, but complete recovery will take time,” A. Ansardeen, Secretary, Tiruchi District Street Vendors Association, told The Hindu.

The informal sector is still not properly organised, said Mr. Ansardeen. “We have approximately 10,000 street vendors in Tiruchi district, but only around 3,000 are registered by the government. As a result, many vendors were completely overlooked for pandemic aid,” he said.

Many hawkers had been suffering setbacks even before the lockdown. “Our business was already hit by strikes and closures in the textile and dyeing industries in Gujarat and Tiruppur. The pandemic only made it worse,” said A. Ravi, who runs a women’s readymade garments stall in Tepakkulam.

The business has survived alongside bigger brand showrooms in the Main Guard Gate area for the past 30 years, though the strain is beginning to show.

“Customers, especially from the city, want to bargain over everything when they come to a street stall. But they have no qualms in paying the retailer’s price for similar items in a big shop. We earn only around ₹10 or ₹20 as profit in our sales; customers want everything dirt cheap, just because we are out on the street,” said Mr. Ravi.

For Shakila Banu, who has been running a pavement stall selling whole spices, pappads and assorted groceries from North Andar Street for eight years, the frequent closures during lockdown caused a huge shortage of funds. “I run my business on credit, and need to earn at least ₹500 per day to keep the stall going. When the lockdown restrictions were imposed, I shifted to running a pani puri stall from home. But I would hide the equipment whenever the police came checking,” said Ms. Banu.

Street stalls are an essential part of the city, said Mr. Ansardeen. “We must not forget that small vendors are the building blocks of Tiruchi’s bazaar area. In fact many big business showrooms once started out as pavement stalls several decades ago. So sweeping them aside in the name of beautification will not work, because people will flock to street stalls irrespective of city planning,” he said.

Last year, Mr. Ansardeen led a protest of vendors who were asked to shift from the Gandhi Market by the city police in order to reduce traffic congestion. “The best way to accommodate us on a busy thoroughfare like NSB Road, would be to pedestrianize the area and provide parking lots close by, so that shoppers can walk to all the stores. We face problems not just from customers’ vehicles, but also from auto rickshaw stands that have grabbed long stretches of the market road for their use,” he said.

He admitted though, that the sector itself needed to reform. “There are many traders’ unions in the district, but they are pulling in different directions. This year, we have decided to form an umbrella group of vendors’ associations and appoint two representatives per body, so that we can present our issues to the authorities in a unified format,” said Mr. Ansardeen.