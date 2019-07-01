Street vendors demand town vending committee

Street vendors affiliated to over five associations protested outside the Collectorate here on Monday demanding conduct of elections to the town vending committee.

Vendors affiliated to All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Tamilaga Makkal Jananayaka Katchi, and two other vendors associations staged a demonstration demanding that the town vending committee be formed, under the supervision of the Collector and the Corporation Commissioner. “Cities cannot be designed for any one particular group. The design should be inclusive and for all. The Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act 2014, provides for the constitution of town vending committees that look into the matters of street vendors. Ignoring this, large businesses along with the local authorities harass us,” said Ansaruddin, district secretary, Platform Vendors Association, AITUC.

Speaking to The Hindu after submitting a petition to Collector S. Sivarasu, Mr. Ansaruddin said that they had just begun to breathe easy when the Corporation allowed the 113 shops which were evicted to resume business, when the large commercial establishments began to taunt them. “Large businesses have announced that they will hold a protest on July 9 against street vendors. They encroach road space but we are the ones who face eviction,” alleged Mr. Ansaruddin.