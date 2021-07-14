Street vendors around Gandhi Market allocated alternative space

Move aimed at easing congestion and ensuring free flow of vehicular movements

Street vendors plying their trade around Gandhi Market have been temporarily allocated space inside Diamond Jubilee Ground opposite to the market.

The decision was taken at a meeting organised by city police with a section of vendors and office-bearers of AITUC here on Tuesday.

In an attempt to ease congestion and ensure free flow of traffic, police removed all platform and pushcart vendors operating along Thanjavur Road, Vellamandi and nearby areas in the market area recently.

Following the nearly hour-long talks on Tuesday, it was decided that 54 vendors would be permitted to conduct business inside a portion of the ground. The vendors were advised to approach the Corporation to obtain identity cards. They were also asked to pay rent for the allocated space to Corporation contractors.

It was also decided at the meeting that the vendors should not indulge in business in any other area and cause hindrance to vehicular movement. Those violating the decision should abide by the legal action taken by law enforcers. Further, it was also decided that the vendors should abide by all actions taken by the Corporation in the near future.

The meeting was presided over by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Fort Range (law and order), R. Mahendran. Assistant Commissioner of Police-Traffic (South) A. Murugesan, police officers, AITUC district general secretary K. Suresh, AITUC district president S. Siva, Tiruchi District Street Vendors Association president A. Ansardeen and a section of vendors participated.