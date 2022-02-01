Streamlining of water usage pattern stressed

THANJAVUR

01 February 2022 18:24 IST

Streamlining of water usage patterns is the need of the hour, according to Shekhar C.Mande, Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research and Director General, Council of Scientific Research.

Delivering the Dr. V. Subrahmanyan Memorial Endowment Lecture organised by the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur, in virtual mode on the topic ‘Food, Nutrition and Agricultural Challenges for the 21stCentury’ on January 31, he cautioned that water crisis might crop up in future as available data indicated that 54% of the total area of the country fell under high to a very high category of places where availability of water was scarce.

Thus, streamlining of water usage patterns, recharging of groundwater and mapping of aquifers becomes inevitable.Stating that millets in diet would be an appropriate solution for anaemia, a major concern among women, choosing foods with fewer millets would also reduce pollution and carbon footprint, he added.

In his welcome address, C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director, NIFTEM-Thanjavur, gave a brief outline of the institute’s contributions in the food processing sector towards national building and enhancement of farmers income.

Dr. V. Subrahmanyan Best Performers Awards for 2021 were presented to V.R. Sinija, professor and head, Food Processing Business Incubation Centre, and S. Shanmugasundaram, professor and head, Planning and Monitoring Cell, in the scientists category and S.Yogeswari, senior technician, Computer Centre, in the technical staff category and P. Vinoth Kumar, junior secretariat assistant, Department of Food Engineering, in the support staff category, on the occasion.