Stray cattle roaming the roads continues to pose a challenge to Tiruchi Corporation

Stray cattle wandering on city roads continues to pose a threat to road users despite Tiruchi Corporation’s efforts to curb the menace.

Although the civic body has taken steps to prevent the bovines roaming the city roads and hindering vehicular movement by impounding the animals and penalising the owners had borne fruit to some extent, the menace continues unchecked in some places around the city.

Recently, the problem has become rampant in areas such as Khajamalai, Crawford, Central Bus Stand, Edamalaipatti Pudur, Gandhi Market, Woraiyur, airport, and other parts of the city causing traffic congestion.

“The drive should be carried out periodically, especially in vulnerable areas. Strict action should be taken against the owners of cattle to put an end to the menace and ensure the safety of road users,” said N. Jamaludeen, an activist.

Road users have a tough time spotting the cattle at night, especially on streets with poor illumination. “Most roads are congested and stray cattle add to the traffic woes. Cattle roaming freely on roads pose a risk to two-wheeler riders as the animals amble to the middle of the road, causing accidents,” said D. Kumaran, a motorist.

The Corporation, in the past 10 days, has impounded around 35 bovine animals that were causing hindrance to the movement of vehicles on the road.

Sixteen workers, in two teams, are engaged to round up the cattle and two specialised vehicles with hydraulic lifts are being utilised to transport the impounded animal to the shelter at Konakkarai. The support of the police has been sought for the drive to prevent law and order disruptions that occur due to various reasons.

Officials sources said the owners of the animals would be fined ₹5,000 for cows and horses and ₹2,500 for calf. After a week, if the animals are not taken back by the owners, they would be auctioned.

Meanwhile, the civic body has resumed night operations to impound the cattle. The special drive is being carried out between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Fourteen animals have been rounded up from Woraiyur, Ramalinga Nagar and nearby areas this week.

