Stray cattle return to city streets

The issue of stray cattle roaming on city roads posing serious risks to motorists has cropped up yet again. With near-miss accidents occurring on a daily basis, the public demand a permanent solution.

Whether rain or sunshine, cattle wandering the streets in Tiruchi is a common sight. Traffic flow on arterial roads, especially in Srirangam, Gandhi Market and Palpannai, are often hindered by a cow sitting by the divider. While the cattle mean no harm, their loitering poses several dangers including road accidents.

While Tiruchi Corporation impounded nearly 80 cattle late last month, the issue seems to have cropped up yet again. “I had to stop my vehicle and shoo away a few cows that were sitting comfortably at a road crossing. Large vehicles would not have noticed them and could have run them over,” J. Kesavan, a resident of K.K. Nagar said.

Cattle owners let them loose so they can graze on food waste. They take them to the sheds only to milk them, they complained.

A fine of ₹10,000 for cattle and ₹5,000 for calves was levied last time. “This does not seem to be a permanent solution as once the civic body stopped impounding cattle, they returned to the streets,” the resident added.

K. Chandrasekar, BJP district president, Arts and Culture Cell,Tiruchi, has written a letter to the Chief Minister seeking his intervention on the matter, seeking stern action as lives, especially those of pedestrians, are at risk.

“The owners leave their livestock to roam on the streets not paying heed to the trouble it causes to the public. While many rest on the roads, some even chase the public," he said.