Stray cattle menace persists in Tiruchi

Herds of stray cows and buffaloes roaming freely on city roads pose a threat to motorists and cause traffic congestion. The menace, though not new to road users in Tiruchi, seems to growing with no end in sight.

Motorists say the civic authorities should conduct a drive to catch stray animals and keep them in animal shelters for better care of the animals and road safety.

Road users have a difficult time spotting grazing cattle at night, especially on streets with poor illumination. “Our roads are congested and stray cattle add to the traffic woes. Free-roaming cattle pose a danger to two-wheeler riders as the animals run to the middle of the road, causing accidents,” said K. Raja, an auto driver from Thillai Nagar.

“Some animals are let out by their owners at night. They not only cause traffic snarls but also spoil the roads,” he added.

Allowing cattle to walk freely on the roads is dangerous for the animals as well, and many of them end up with grievous injuries. “Sometimes the stray cattle get injured after being hit by speeding vehicles. These animals could be safeguarded if the Corporation can place them in a shelter, as they would not obstruct traffic,” said Thiyagarajan, a cattle owner in E Pudur.

The civic body has constraints in impounding all stray animals. The shortage of proper shelters and adequate caretakers to maintain the animals are the two main challenges in dealing with the stray cattle menace, said an official of the corporation.