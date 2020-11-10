Stray cattle menace haunts motorists

TIRUCHI

The menace of stray cattle wandering on city roads posing serious risks has returned, with the public raising an alarm yet again. The issue, reccuring for over many years sees no end, they rued.

Cattle wandering especially in the Srirangam, Gandhi Market and Woraiyur areas is a common sight. While the cattle usually mean no harm, their loitering on arterial roads poses several dangers, including accidents. “I have had to stop my vehicle in a haste to avoid accidents. If at all I hit the cow, it will cause grave injuries to my life and to the cow’s,” said a resident in Woraiyur.

Meanwhile, M. Sekaran, Chairman, Citizens’ Forum said that the cattle hinder smooth flow of traffic on arterial roads, including Salai Road and Bharathidasan Salai Road.

City police, in September came down heavily on 15 cattle owners and booked them on charges of causing obstruction to public roads and posing danger to the public. The police had found more than 30 cows wandering following which they took the initiative.

“The city corporation must take charge, impound the cattle and levy a fine. Otherwise, there will be no changes,” Mr. Sekaran said. Unless a heavy fine is announced, the owners will continue to leave their cattle lose and pose dangers to the public, he added. Cattle destroy the plants on centre medians and ruin the work of the civic body to beautify the city.

The civic body alleged that they do not have the man power or the necessary space to construct a pound, claimed Mr. Sekaran.

However, S. Sivasubramanian, City Corporation Commissioner, said that they had undertaken the work to enumerate the number of cattle, and cattle owners in the city. “We will organise a record of the total number of cattle, after which meetings will be organised with registered owners to understand their grievances and discuss these issues,” he said.