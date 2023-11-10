Stray cattle menace continues to trouble residents in Tiruchi

November 10, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - TIRUCHI

Residents have urged the Tiruchi City Corporation to take steps to impound stray cattle as many bovines roamed the city roads posing a threat to road users.

The menace, though not new to the residents of the city, seems to be getting worse. Recently, the problem had become rampant in areas like K.K. Nagar, Khajamalai, Cantonment, Crawford Layout, Central Bus Stand, Beema Nagar, Gandhi Market, Woraiyur and other parts of the city causing traffic congestion.

The poor enforcement of the rules on stray cattle amid the festival season, where the movement of vehicles and the public has increased, makes it more challenging for road users. “Our roads are congested and stray cattle add to the traffic woes. Cattle roaming the roads freely pose a danger to pedestrians and two-wheeler riders as the animals amble to the middle of the road,” said V. Devaraj, a motorist.

“We often see animals hold up traffic on busy roads, causing bottlenecks, especially during night. The authorities should take serious action against those responsible for letting the animals roam the roads,” said M. Anandhan, a resident.

C. Balasubramanian, an activist said, “The civic body should make a sincere effort to impound stray cattle and penalise the owners. The drive should be carried out periodically to put an end to the menace and ensure the safety of road users.”

The Corporation recently suspended the enforcement drive to seize stray cattle on city roads. Officials said the contractor appointed to impound stray cattle across all five zones was asked to discontinue the drive last week after a section of councillors alleged lack of transparency in enforcing the rules.

Realising that the enforcement had ceased, cattle owners started to let loose the animals on the road, much to the dismay of motorists. However, the officials said the impounding drive is continuing partially.

The Corporation, in the past four days, has impounded over 12 buffaloes near Gandhi Market and Big Bazaar Street. The officials are in the process of identifying a new contractor to resume the drive in a full-fledged manner.

