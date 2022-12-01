  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE updates: Croatia vs Belgium; Canada vs Morocco at 8.30 p.m.

Stray bullets found near residential area in Perambalur

December 01, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

A few stray bullets were found in a concrete water tank next to a house at Echangadu village in Perambalur on Thursday.

According to police sources, the house is situated nearly two km away from the police firing range at Naranamangalam near Padalur in the district.

The incident came to light when a member of the house spotted bullets lying inside the tank in the morning when he came to fetch water, police said.

The Padalur police seized the bullets and sent them for forensic examination to determine the weapon it could have been fired from. A case has been registered in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.