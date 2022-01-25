Stray bullet hits roof of house near Perambalur

PERAMBALUR

Police launch probe and seize the bullet

Perambalur police have launched an investigation into a freak incident of a stray bullet hitting the asbestos roof of a house at Echangadu village situated nearly two km away from the police firing range at Naranamangalam near Padalur in the district.

No one was injured, but the incident triggered tension in the village, coming as it does a few weeks after a stray bullet fired from the Pasumalaipatti firing range in Pudukottai hit a minor boy causing his death.

Residents of Echangandu suspect the bullet could have been fired from a weapon from the Naranamangalam police firing range, which is under the control of the Perambalur District Police. Although the incident is said to have happened on Monday, the occupants of the house came to know of it only on Tuesday when they noticed a hole in the asbestos roof and sunlight streaming through it. A couple and their child and parents reside in the house.

A member of the house found a bullet lying on the asbestos sheet, said police sources.

Superintendent of Police, Perambalur, S. Mani accompanied by the jurisdictional police officers inspected the firing range and the house at Echangadu on Tuesday.The firing range is surrounded by hills on three sides and the house is situated about two km away from the range, said the police.

Mr Mani told The Hindu that the seized bullet was 7.62 mm in size and would be sent for forensic examination to determine the weapon from which it was fired.

Police say that a 7.62 mm bullet could be fired either from an AK-47 assault rifle or a Self Loading Rifle. However, a clear picture would emerge only after examination by forensic experts, he added.

Police said a Railway Protection Force (RPF) team from Tiruchi had carried out firing exercises for four days from January 21 to 24 at the Naranamangalam firing range after obtaining permission from the Perambalur DistrictPolice.

Perambalur police, meanwhile, termed as false claims in social media that the incident occurred when the Tamil Nadu Police were conducting firing exercises.

Mr. Mani said a case would be registered in connection with the incident and a detailed probe conducted. Summons would be issued to the RPF team to ascertain from them to find out who all had carried out the firing exercises and the type of weapons used.