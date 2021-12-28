Strategic management course to begin for second batch in March next year

The Indian Institute of Management-Tiruchi has announced commencement of the Post-Graduate Certificate Programme in Strategic Management (PGCSM) programme for the second batch from March 2022.

The Institute had conducted the course for the first batch in virtual mode during weekends.

Director Pawan Kumar Singh said the year-long programme was designed with the right blend of academic and practitioner inputs to help participants hone specialised competencies in the area. A successful strategic management student had to develop unique approaches to look at situations in a holistic, integrative, analytical and creative manner.

The first batch of 79 students hailed from diverse backgrounds, coming from 13 States in India, the UAE, Oman, U.S. and Ireland. They had an average work experience of nine years across 32 different industries.

Diversity of the batch helped in enriching the learning experience of the class, according to Prashant Gupta, Chairperson, Executive Education, and Counselling.

Mukundhan, Professor and Programme Director, added that curriculum and pedagogy was designed to nurture both creative and analytical aspects of strategy formulation and execution.

Nagendra V. Chowdary, Head of Academic Relations and Learner’s Success, Times TSW, which assisted in delivery of the course, also addressed the graduands.

Anjan Banerjee, Radhika Awasthi and Bhaskar Sarat Turaga, who secured the first, second and third rank in the programme were honoured with merit awards.