Stranded woman reunited with her family in Madurai

A woman suffering from mental illness was rescued by an autorickshaw driver and reunited with her parents on Saturday. The woman had boarded a bus from her native place in Madurai district and reached Tiruchi unknowingly, they said.

The incident occurred a week ago when the woman reached the Tiruchi Central Bus Stand well past midnight. She hailed an autorickshaw from the bus stand but did not know where to go, police sources said.

The autorickshaw driver took the woman to the Cantonment All-Women Police Station, who on identifying that the woman was suffering from a mental illness, informed Kangaroo Trust, which runs an orphanage, to care for her till her family is identified.

A representative of Kangaroo Trust said that as she got comfortable with the people at the home, she divulged details of her family, and where they lived. Through the details she gave, her family was traced and the girl was reunited with her family.