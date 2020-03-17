Stranded Malaysian nationals argue with airport officials

Stranded Malaysians confront airport officials

A group of about 50 Malaysian nationals who were stranded here after suspension of flights to international destinations till March 31 due to COVID-19 scare argued with airport officials on Tuesday demanding that they either be sent home or provided with local accommodation.

Sources said some of the Malaysian nationals were scheduled to leave on Tuesday night by an Air Asia flight and others were to travel on different dates. As they were intimated about the cancellation, they confronted the airport officials causing tense moments. RDO, Tiruchi, Vishwanathan, and police officials explained to them the prevailing situation. They dispersed after being assured that a senior official from the Malaysian Consulate at Chennai would meet them on Wednesday.