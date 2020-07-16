STP plant: Tiruchi Corporation ready to meet farmers, residents halfway

Construction of a sewage treatment plant under way at Keezha Kalkandarkottai in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

TIRUCHI

16 July 2020

Pipes carrying treated sewage will be fully covered, says civic official.

While ruling out the possibility of changing the location of the sewage treatment plant (STP) at Keezha Kalkandarkottai, Tiruchi Corporation has come forward to partially meet the demands of farmers and residents, who are up in arms against the project.

The STP is part of Phase-II of the underground drainage project in the city.

Farmers, who own lands near Keezha Kalkandarkottai, where the civic body has begun construction of the plant, fear that treated effluents discharged from the STP will pose danger to agriculture activities. Some of them contend that they may even destroy the paddy fields in the long run.

On Monday, a group of farmers staged a protest at Tiruchi Collector Office, forcing authorities to hold peace talks with the demonstrators.

During the talks held at Tiruverumbur taluk office on Tuesday, representatives of the protesters said the Corporation should not proceed with the construction and must find a suitable alternative site.

“The civic body should not have chosen cultivable land to set up the plant when dry lands are available nearby. If the sewage treatment plant is not maintained properly, it will surely destroy the paddy fields,” said a vocal resident of Keezha Kalkandarkottai.

However, officials are firm that the STP cannot be shifted at this stage as construction work has already begun.

A sum of ₹53 crore has been sanctioned for the plant, S. Amuthavalli, City Engineer, told The Hindu.

She says it is being executed as a separate package of the phase-II underground project. About 15% of the construction has already been completed. The project was started only after receiving environmental clearance from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).

Moreover, the STP site was chosen after a series of studies on natural gradient of the surface. Based on it, the UGD mains have been laid. Hence, no change can be made on the UGD project as well as the STP plant and site, she points out.

Further, ‘Enter Upon permission’ has already been received from the revenue department for using the revenue land to set up the STP.

There is no need for apprehension of any leaks on the agricultural fields as pipes carrying the treated sewage water will be fully covered.

However, as per their demand, the farmers have been given undertaking that the neighbouring branch channel of Uyyakondan canal will be protected and strengthened.

An access road will be created to the paddy threshing floor. Farmers have also been assured that no treated water will be let into the fields, the civic official adds.