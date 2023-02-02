ADVERTISEMENT

Storming operation results in arrest of 20 criminals in Thanjavur district

February 02, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty criminals, including 12 anti-social elements, were arrested during a storming operation conducted by the police in Thanjavur district. The operation was conducted as a precautionary measure from January 30 to February 2 in Thanjavur district with a view to preventing crimes and ensuring public peace. 

A press release issued by the Thanjavur district police on Thursday said searches were conducted in the houses of 302 anti-social elements in the district during which four ‘aruvals’ and two knives were seized.

During the operation, the police also seized 1,860 liquor bottles which were kept ready for illegal sale and confiscated 680 grams of ganja. Fifty two non-bailable warrants were executed and the accused were sent to judicial custody. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The release further said the activities of the anti-social elements and their associates were being monitored and steps were being taken to get conviction for the crime cases booked against them. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US