Storage level of Mettur dam stands at 118.78 feet The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI October 06, 2022 16:23 IST

The water level at Mettur Dam stood at 118.78 feet on Thursday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 14,818 cusecs and the discharge 14,750 cusecs.