Storage in Mettur dam stands at its full level of 120 ft. Ganesan S 6724 TIRUCHI November 12, 2022 19:00 IST

Storage in Mettur dam stood at its full level of 120 feet on Saturday. The inflow into the dam was 15,443 cusecs and the discharge 15,000 cusecs.