Storage at Mettur Dam is at its full level of 120 feet The Hindu BureauNovember 07, 2022 16:52 IST

The water level at Mettur Dam stood at its full level of 120 feet on Monday. The inflow was 13,850 cusecs and the discharge 12,855 cusecs.