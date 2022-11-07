The water level at Mettur Dam stood at its full level of 120 feet on Monday. The inflow was 13,850 cusecs and the discharge 12,855 cusecs.
Storage at Mettur Dam is at its full level of 120 feet
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.