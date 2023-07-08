Stoppage sought at Adhiramapattinam for Tambaram-Sengottah train service

July 08, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Adiramapattinam Train Passenger’s Welfare Association has sought a stoppage at Adhiramapattinam for the Tambaram-Sengottah train service.

In a memorandum submitted to the General Manager, Southern Railway, in the presence of the Thanjavur MP S.S. Palanimanickam on July 7, the Association claimed that not stopping at Adhiramapattinam hampers the ease of travel for the local commuters and also hinder the overall development of the region.

Stating that it was learnt that stoppage Adhiramapattinam was dropped at the eleventh hour of the preparation of the train schedule, the Association pointed out that being a central location for this region, providing a stoppage at Adhiramapattinam would help local businessmen, regular commuters and students to a greater extent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seeking early and positive consideration of the pending demand of rescheduling Mayiladuthurai-Karaikudi service to coincide with the arrival of Cholan Superfast Express at Mayiladuthurai, it sought the extension of the platform at Adhiramapattinam as the commuters suffer while boarding/alighting from the trains at the station.

The Association office-bearers and members, M.S.Saiffudeen, A.Ahamed Ibrahim and A.Abdul Razak accompanied the MP, Palanimanickam to present the memorandum to the General Manager R.N.Singh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.