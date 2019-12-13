Stoppage of waste collection puts hospitals in a fix

TIRUCHI

Private hospitals in the city claim that they have been left high and dry as the Tiruchi City Corporation has stopped collection of collection from their premises without advance notice.

The Corporation, based on the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, published by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, had asked all bulk waste generators, generating more than 100 kg of waste to dispose it on their own.

A deadline of December 1 was set by the Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian. The bulk waste generators will have to segregate the waste into bio-degradable, non-biodegradable and domestic-hazardous waste in suitable bins.

They will then have to process the biodegradable waste on their premises and develop a system to reuse the product of the process as compost or biogas. Hospitals will have to treat their non-medical waste with as much care as their medical waste.

However, hospitals claim that they were not informed of their being included in the list of bulk waste generators.

“We did not receive any notification, neither were we visited by any officials. We already manage our medical waste on our own but what is the problem in taking the regular food waste?" asked an assistant manager of a private hospital in Puthur.

“We do not know what to do and are looking to convene a meeting through the Indian Medical Association Tiruchi Branch,” he said.

The IMA- Tiruchi had sought the assistance of the civic body but was rejected, doctors say. A notification informing the hospitals of the stoppage of collections was the only intimation the hospitals received from the Corporation.

“There are small hospitals with five to 10 beds. They will barely generate 10 kg of non-medical waste in a day. These hospitals do not even have the resources or the facilities to manage the waste on their own. Will they focus on the patients or waste management?” a former office-bearer of the IMA said.

Speaking to The Hindu, R. Gunasekaran, president, IMA- Tiruchi, said that the members of the association had been complaining about the issue for the last week.

“We only received a notification on December 10. Until then we had no information. We are not against the initiative but we need training and technical knowhow,” said Dr. Gunasekaran.

The association convened a meeting on Saturday and decided to discuss it with other branches of the IMA.

“We know that this is not an issue only in Tiruchi. We would like to know what the other branches are doing too,” he said. A few hospitals had tried installing shredder machines but a stench emanating from it disturbed patients. The IMA-Tiruchi would also discuss the issue at a State-level forum and will raise it to the concerned authorities, he added.

The bulk waste generators were given too much time, there would be no more extensions, said S. Sivasubramanian, Corporation Commissioner.

“The Rules were enforced in 2017. Since then the Tiruchi Corporation has conducted several expos for homes and for bulk waste generators to visit and learn. We cannot keep extending deadlines for defaulters,” he said.

Mr. Sivasubramanian said that small hospitals, with less than five beds, would be exempted. However, for hospitals with more than five beds, the waste generated was unquantifiable, he said. “We cannot predict the kind of waste which comes from there. It can be plastic wrappers, food waste and cloth. Hospitals must learn to reduce their waste generation, then, segregation will be convenient,” he added.