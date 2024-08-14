Stoppage for all trains at Nannillam, Peralam and Muthupettai demanded

Nagapattinam Lok Sabha MP V. Selvaraj has demanded stoppage for all passenger trains at Nannillam, Peralam and Muthupettai in Tiruvarur district.

In a memorandum submitted to the Divisional Railway Manager, Southern Railway, Tiruchi, he regretted that though stoppages had been provided for unreserved passenger trains at Nannilam, Peralam and Muthupettai, all other passengers trains skip these stations.

Considering the difficulties faced by commuters hailing from the rural agglomerations in boarding or alighting at the nearby/far-off railway junctions/stations, Southern Railway should come forward to provide stoppages at Nannilam, Peralam and Muthupettai for all long-distance trains passing through these locations.

While pressing for the doubling of Karaikal-Tiruvarur-Thanjavur and Tiruvarur-Mayiladuthurai sections, he sought the merging of Salem-Karur, Karur-Tiruchi and Tiruchi-Karaikal services as a single service from Salem to Karaikal. He also urged Southern Railway to operate daytime service from Karaikal to Tiruchi and back using the Chennai - Karaikal train wagons.

Demanding the conversion of Mannargudi-Tirupati service as a daily service, the MP sought a train service from Karaikudi to Tiruvarur in the morning hours for the benefit of students and officegoers and an early-morning service from Vailankanni to Tiruchi via. Tiruvarur and Thanjavur.

Pleading for the creation of a pit line at Tiruvarur, he sought the extension of Tiruvarur - Mayiladuthurai service (06688) to Chengalpattu and Mannargudi - Mayiladuthurai service (06404) to Villupuram.