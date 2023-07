July 14, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Railway Board has approved the stoppage of the Mayiladuthurai - Mysuru - Mayiladuthurai expresses (Train No. 16231 / 16232) at Papanasam station for one minute on an experimental basis for passengers with effect from July 22.

The Mayiladuthurai - Mysuru express will reach Papanasam at 6.46 p.m. and leave at 6.47 p.m. The Mysuru - Mayiladuthurai express will reach Papanasam at 5.27 a.m. and leave at 5.28 a.m., a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.