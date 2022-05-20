‘Stop using single-use plastic goods by month-end’

To curb use of banned plastics, the civic body has urged traders and restaurateurs in the city to completely stop usage of non-degradable plastics by the end of this month.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan, at a meeting with representatives of traders and restaurateurs here on Thursday, urged traders, restaurants, shops, factories, marriage halls, supermarkets, and other commercial establishments to stop selling and using single-use plastic goods. He also asked them to join the civic body in its drive to reduce the use of non-degradable plastics. The State has banned 14 types of disposable plastic items, he pointed out.

Deputy Mayor G. Divya, City Health Officer M. Yazhini, secretary general of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce Govindarajulu, restaurateurs and other officials took part in the meeting, according to a Corporation press release.