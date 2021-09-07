‘Stop sale’ order issued on 200 tonnes of fertilizer in Perambalur

Agriculture Department officials have issued “stop sale” order on nearly 200 tonnes of fertilizers in about a dozen private retail shops in Perambalur district after irregularities were detected during surprise inspections.

The teams inspected retail fertilizer shops following complaints received by the Collector alleging that some traders were selling fertilizers without proper endorsement and forcing farmers to purchase other products along with urea.

Acting on the instructions of Collector P.Sri Venkada Priya, the inspections were conducted by four teams of Agriculture Department officials in different parts of the district.

Private retail shops in Thungapuram, Veppanthattai, Kunnam, Chettikulam, Padalur, Irur, Esanai, Bommanapadi, Kalpadi and other places were inspected. One of the teams led by S. Karunanidhi, Joint Director of Agriculture, Perambalur, found about six tonnes of urea without proper endorsement and issued the stop sale order on the stocks. The private dealer in Thungapuram was also issued a show cause notice seeking an explanation on why their licence should not be cancelled.

Irregularities such as stocking fertilizers without endorsement and other violations of the provisions of the Fertilizer Control Order, were detected at 11 other shops, including four in Alathur taluk, two each in Perambalur and Veppanthattai taluks and three in Veppur taluk, an official press release said.

Stop sale orders were also issued on 192.05 tonnes of fertilizers in the shops and show cause notices issued to the dealers concerned.

Such inspections would be conducted regularly henceforth and violations such as selling the fertilizers above the stipulated price, diversion or forcing farmers to purchase other products while buying urea would be dealt with sternly, Ms. Priya said.