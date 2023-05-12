ADVERTISEMENT

‘Stop recruitment of conservancy workers as contract labourers’

May 12, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Contract labour system to recruit conservancy workers of local bodies in Tamil Nadu should be abolished, said M. Venkatesan, Chairperson of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a review meeting on implementation of various schemes for the rehabilitation and welfare of conservancy workers at the Nagapattinam Collectorate, he said the workers were not getting the minimum wages. Contractors have been acting as middlemen and taking away a certain proportion of workers’ wages, he alleged and demanded abolition of contract labour system.

Karnataka government has been following the Direct Payment System in which the State government gives wages directly to the outsourced labourers. The Tamil Nadu government could also consider implementing such measures to prevent conservancy workers from being exploited, he said.

Mr. Venkatesan inspected a special medical camp for onservancy workers and interacted with the beneficiaries. District Revenue Officer V. Shakila, Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar and other senior officials were present.

