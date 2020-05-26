‘Stop Mettur surplus water scheme’

The Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam has urged the Cauvery Water Management Authority to intervene and prevent the implementation of the Mettur Surplus Water Scheme proposed by the state government.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the association general secretary, P.R. Pandian around 18 lakh acres of agriculture lands in delta districts depend on the Cauvery for irrigation and also remain as the lifeline for more than 50 lakh people in this region. The delta contributed a production of around 40 % of the total agriculture produces harvested in Tamil Nadu.

The State government had recently launched a project to tap the “surplus water” from Mettur dam to irrigate thousands of acres of land in Salem district and was going ahead with the project.

Pointing out that the riparian States of Cauvery could not take up such projects without the permission of the CWMA, he said even the CWMA could not express its consent to such projects without eliciting the views of the farmers in the lower riparian region.

The government seems to have overlooked the orders and directions issued by the Cauvery Tribunal and the Supreme Court. Hence, the CWMA should intervene immediately and stop the State government from carrying out the work. Else, the association would be forced to file a case against the scheme.