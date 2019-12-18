Stop hiring lecturers on hourly basis, says AUT

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has urged Bharathidasan University (BDU) to dispense with the system of appointing lecturers on hourly basis in its constituent colleges.

In a letter to Vice-Chancellor P. Manisankar, State AUT general secretary M.S. Bala Murugan stressed on payment of UGC-mandated salary of ₹50,000 per month to guest lecturers, and adherence to Commission rules of absorbing qualified guest lecturers on a permanent basis in phases.

The letter reminded the Vice-Chancellor of a promise made to this effect to an AUT delegation on November 11.

Since 2006, when the constituent colleges were established, the university has appointed only 31 teachers on regular basis with UGC pay scale. The rest of the teachers in the 10 constituent colleges consisted of 363 guest lecturers and 214 hired on hourly basis, Mr. Bala Murugan said.

He termed it as “intellectual exploitation” by a State-funded public university.

Barring its four constituent units in Perambalur, Orathanadu, Lalgudi and Aranthangi, which were converted into government colleges, the remaining colleges in Thiruturaipoondi, Nannilam, Nagapattinam, Vedaranyam, Veppur and Inamkulathur were being run with guest lecturers or those hired on hourly basis.

This was another “blatant violation” of UGC regulations, which had mandated that not more than 10% of posts should be filled with guest lecturers.

It was surprising that the National Assessment and Accreditation Committee had not taken note of the “violation” while assessing and accrediting the university, he added.