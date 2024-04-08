GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

‘Stop construction activities at Vadalur Peruveli

April 08, 2024 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Tamizh Desiya Periyakkam and Vallalar Paniyagam has urged the Tamil Nadu government to stop construction activities at ‘Sathya Gnana Peruveli’ at Sathya Gnana Sabhai complex at Vadalur immediately.

In a statement, TDP general secretary and coordinator of Bureau of Vallalar Followers K.Venkatraman expressed anguish over the State government going ahead with the setting up of the Vallalar International Centre overlooking the beliefs of Vallar followers.

He said the ardent followers of Vallar believed that the Peruveli (the open space around the Sathya Gnana Sabhai) was an integral and important part of the complex and sanctity attached to that space since the Peruveli was believed to be on par with the Chitrambalam’ (Chit Sabhai) of Sri Sabhanayagat temple, Chidambaram where Lord Shiva is believed to be performing the Cosmic Dance.

Vallalar followers used to congregate at the Peruveli in large numbers to relish the divine experience during important occasions.

Pointing out that meddling or disturbing the religious sentiments of the followers was unwarranted, he said the action of the State government to go ahead with its decision to set up a VIC at the Peruveli was illegal as the Vallar followers had already knocked the doors of the judiciary on the issue.

Hence, the State government should henceforth halt the construction activities at the Peruveli and select a different place at Vadalur for achieving its ambition to set up the International Centre, he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.