Stone quarry cashiers robbed in Tiruchi

August 06, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A five-member gang on Saturday evening waylaid two persons working as cashiers in a government-run sand quarry in Tiruchi district and robbed them of ₹ 8 lakh near Melavetti bus stop on Kallanai - Tiruchi Road.

According to police, C. Aravind, 26, and S. Manikandan, 29, natives of Pudukottai district, had been working as cashiers in a government-run sand quarry at Kilikoodu. On Saturday evening, when they were commuting on a two-wheeler on Kallanai - Tiruchi Road, a five-member gang approached them in a couple of two-wheelers. They waylaid, pushed them down and sprinkled chilli powder on them.

They robbed ₹ 8 lakh cash from them and fled away. Based on a complaint from Aravind, the Kollidam police registered a case under Section 395 (Punishment for dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code and formed special teams to trace the identities of the accused and arrest them.

