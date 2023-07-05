HamberMenu
Stone pillar unearthed at Gangaikondacholapuram

July 05, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The stone pillar found by archaeologists at Ulkottai in Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The stone pillar found by archaeologists at Ulkottai in Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A stone pillar, which could possibly be a remnant of a Chola-era palace, has been unearthed by archaeologists at Ulkottai in Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur district, where the third season of excavation by the State Archaeology Department is under way.

Archaeologists recently took up excavation at Ulkottai, about half a km to the south of Maligaimedu, where the digging has been concentrated so far.

According to sources in the department, the pillar runs across two quadrants and extends further. “The exposed portion of the pillar is about 6.40 metres in length and we are yet to unearth it fully. The pillar is 72 centimetres in width. It could have possibly been part of an entrance arch of a palace,” an official said.

A few other antiquities such as spouts, pieces of bangles and hopscotch have also been found at the site.

Gangaikondacholapuram, the city built by King Rajendra Chola I (1012-1044) after his victorious expedition up to the Gangetic plains, was the capital of the Cholas for about 250 years from around 1025 CE. It is widely believed that palaces of Chola kings had existed there about 1,000 years ago but were destroyed during the Pandya invasions or later.

