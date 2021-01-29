Stone pelting at farmers’ houses alleged

The Tamizhaga Anaithu Vivasayigal Sangangalin Orunginaippu Kuzhu (Tamil Nadu All Farmers Associations Coordination Committee) president, P. R. Pandian has claimed that for the past few days stones were pelted at night hours on the houses of farmers who had taken part in the tractor rally on Republic Day.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the Coordination Committee president alleged that such incidents were taking place at the instance of police who had tried their level best to thwart the tractor rally held across the State on Republic Day.

Claiming that the police, who always remain in good terms with the farming community were forced to adopt such measures as the Chief Minister, Edappadi K.Palaniswami, was supporting the three new farm laws enacted by the Union government, Mr. Pandian cautioned the Chief Minister against turning the police against farmers and urged him to release immediately farmers who were booked under various sections for participating in the protests.

He had also demanded that the tractors seized by the police be handed over to the farmers concerned in view of the on going harvest.