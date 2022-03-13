Stone laid for for Sri Vittal Rukmini Vishwa Vidhyalaya

Governor R.N. Ravi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for Sri Vittal Rukmini Vishwa Vidhyalaya to be instituted by the Sri Vittal Rukmini Samasthan at Dakshina Pandaripuram near Kumbakonam.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Governor said it was the responsibility of everyone to preserve the earth for posterity. Mr.Ravi said that Vedas formed the base of the Indian Intellectual system and hence it should be preserved. He commended the efforts taken by Sri Vittal Rukmini Samasthan for setting up the institution.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chennai Sanskrit College Mahopathyaya (professor), Dravidamani Sastrigal, gave a brief outline about the Vidhyalaya. He said that institution would be a holistic learning centre for all ‘shakhas’ (branches of Vedas) with basic and higher studies of Veda and Hindu Dharma.

The modern education system would also be incorporated in the education offered at the Viswa Vidhyalaya, he added.

The Founder of the Samasthan, Brahmasri Vittaldoss Maharaj; the head of Ramakrishna Mutt, Thanjavur, Swami Vimurthananda; and others participated in the ceremony held on Sunday morning at Dakshna Pandaripuram, Govindapuram on the Kumbakonam-Thiruvidaimaruthur Road.

Later in the afternoon, the Governor visited the South Zone Cultural Centre at Thanjavur and interacted with the SZCC authorities.