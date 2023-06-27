Stone idols, vahanams vandalised at temple in Chettikulam

June 27, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Stone idols and two vahanams made of wood were found vandalised inside Sri Ekambareswarar Temple at Chettikulam in Perambalur district on Tuesday. The temple comes under the administrative control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

The Padalur Police detained a 35-year-old man identified as N. Selvaraju, 36, of Mavilingai village in the district in connection with the offence a few hours after it came to light.

The damaged stone idols, each measuring about three feet in height, were of Lord Murugan and Bhairavar. A Garudalwar vahanam made of wood and a Singa vahanam also made of wood were also found vandalised inside the temple. A few old records were found burnt.

Police sources said the temple was locked on Monday night. A worker noticed a small door at the main entrance open and alerted officials. Police personnel sifted through video footage from surveillance cameras installed inside the temple and detained Selvaraju for allegedly committing the offence. According to police, the man was mentally unstable.