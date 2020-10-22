Tiruchirapalli

Stone idol stolen from Kasi recovered

Idol Wing police have seized a white stone Siva Lingam from an ‘ashram’ in Andhra Pradesh and have arrested two persons in connection with this case.

The Idol Wing police revived a theft case registered in the year 2017 at Viralimalai Police Station in Pudukottai district and upon the investigation zeroed in on two persons – Sivasankaran (35) of Othakadai and Rajeshkannan (38) of Thiruvathavur both in Madurai district. Interrogating them the Idol Wing police ascertained that both of them had stolen a white stone Siva Lingam from a ‘Babaji’ at Kasi in Uttar Pradesh and hidden it in an ashram near Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh.

Subsequently, the IW police recovered the stolen Siva Lingam from the ashram and arrested Sivasankaran and Rajeshkannan.

