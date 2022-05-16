Stone boulders remain uncleared in residential colony

The streets were dug up for laying underground drainage pipes in Tiruchi city

Large stone boulders and mounds of soil remain uncleared on the streets dug up for laying underground drainage (UGD) pipes in Crawford Colony. The uneven roads and stones pose a hardship to residents of the locality.

Residents claim the stone boulders have been there for more than a week, obstructing traffic and causing accidents. “The boulders have restricted motorable space on the road., forcing the motorist and four-wheelers to drive on the wrong side, impeding the way for others travelling in the opposite direction,” said S. Balakumar, a resident of Crawford Colony Main Road.

The earthen mounds have been the cause of accidents and avoidable arguments between road users, but the only saving grace is the presence of street lights in the area, he added.

Ward Councillor S. Kavitha claims that the Corporation began work on laying the UGD scheme 10 months ago. The delay has irked the residents and she has taken it up with Mayor M. Anbazhagan for early completion. “The Corporation will take up the work in the next few days to finish the work in the area,” she said.

“Poor quality of roads, with stretches of potholes and uneven patchwork is a common sight in the vicinity. Residents face great difficulty due to dug up roads, stone boulders, and uncleared mounds,” said A. Lidya, a resident of Arokiyasami Pillai Street.

The residents expect the civic authorities to complete the project, which has been under execution for several months, at the earliest.