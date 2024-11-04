Stomach cancer screening campaign inaugurated by Tiruchi hospital

An upper gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy drive was launched on Monday by Sri Ramakrishna Specialty Hospitals in Tiruchi to mark the observance of November as Stomach Cancer Awareness Month.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an official statement, the free campaign, to be held until November 30, is one of the many activities being planned by the institution, and is open to persons above the age of 45 who may be at the risk of gastric cancer due to chronic tobacco use, family history or symptoms. Those interested in attending the camp must register a day earlier, said the statement.

Free consultation would be offered at the hospital from 9 a.m. daily, and endoscopy would be carried out if it is found necessary by the physician.

Among the other activities, competitions in drawing, tagline writing and logo design will be held for school students at Sri Ramakrishna College of Engineering in Perambalur on November 24, to raise awareness about the disease.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.