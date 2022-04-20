Stoma care clinic opened at Tiruchi GH

A stoma care clinic was inaugurated at the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here on Tuesday.

The hospital has decided to provide the stoma bag free of cost under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

During life-saving surgeries on rectal cancer, bladder cancer, intestinal obstruction, injury to intestines due to accidents etc., stool, bile and urine are diverted temporarily or permanently at the base of the abdomen, depending on the nature of the disease, and are disposed of with a stoma bag without any difficulty with appropriate equipment.

The stoma bag has to be replaced once in 15 to 20 days and patients are trained to maintain the bag properly. Patients are also trained on what to do in the event of unusual effects such as waste leakage, skin irritation and unpleasant odour, said R.R Kannan, Head, Department of Surgical Gastroenterology, who will be leading the clinic.

The clinic will be open from 9.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. every Wednesday and Friday in room 504 on the 5th floor. "In the coming days, a special meeting for ostomates will be held once every three months, and it is intended to provide them with continuous monitoring and care," Dr. Kannan added.