Commissioner of Police N. Kamini on Wednesday distributed recovered stolen mobile phones to their owners in Tiruchi.

Around 137 Android phones worth ₹20 lakh were handed over to their owners. Those who did not turn up would have their devices handed over to police stations where the complaints were lodged.

The mobiles were distributed as part of Anti-Child Labour Day function held to take steps to mitigate child labour in Tamil Nadu.

