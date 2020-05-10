Stitching face masks to earn a living

Before the onset of the novel coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown which followed it, roadside tailors were sought after by customers to do the last minute alterations or mending a tear. But nowadays the tailors are busy churning out a new product - cloth face masks. “The masks are essential and we are able to make a living through it”, they say.

L. Balamurugan has been wheeling his tailoring machine to his spot on Shastri Road for the last six years. “We do not make enough to rent a shop. Everything we earn is what my family eats,” he says.

Murugan, as he is referred to by his customers, was finding it difficult to make ends meet during the lockdown. “Initially I did not know what to do. I have two sons and both are pursuing their higher education. We needed to sustain ourselves during the lockdown,” he says.

His wife, B. Kalavathi suggested that they make cloth face masks which are high in demand. Mr. Murugan immediately picked up his scissors and with her help, set up a stall at their usual spot. “As many purchased surgical masks and the supply was not enough, cloth masks were being promoted. We decided to do our bit and also earn something from it,” he says. While Mr. Mururgan cuts, folds and stitches the masks, his wife arranges them on a make-shift rack and attends to customers.

Mr. Murugan says a doctor who works at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Government Memorial Hospital, and is a regular customer has purchased at least 10 masks for himself and his colleagues. “They prefer masks made of cotton cloth. I was also told that they like blue and green colour, and so I make those masks especially for them,” he says.

Masks made from cotton blend material, which is what tee-shirts are made of are also popular, he says. “These come in various colours and prints as well, which the customers seem to prefer. The cotton blend is purchased from a textile unit in Tiruppur,” he says.

Masks are sold at ₹20 each. “I believe we are going to be selling these for a while longer. Even after the lockdown, people will still require it,” Mr. Murugan adds.