Stir by Tamil outfit

A group of members of Tamizh Desiya Periyakkam staged a demonstration here on Monday urging the State government to release the Sri Lankan Tamils housed in the Special Camp at Tiruchi after expediting the legal proceedings against them and set them free in accordance with completion of sentence period.

The demonstration was held near the Central bus stand and led by the organisation’s district secretary Lakhuvan. Around 20 members of the outfit participated in the demonstration, said police sources.

The outfit claimed that the Sri Lankan Tamils were housed in the camp for a long time without any progress in the investigation. The plea of the Sri Lankan Tamils was to expedite the cases booked against them by early filing of charge-sheet and release them after completion of sentence.