Stir by Muslim outfits

TIRUCHI
Muslim outfits staged protests in Tiruchi and its neighbouring districts condemning the alleged remarks made by Bharatiya Janata Party functionary Kalyanaraman in Coimbatore which, they claimed, insulted Prophet Mohammed.
Members of the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam resorted to road rokos on the Tiruchi - Thanjavur national highway and the Tiruchi -Dindigul national highway in the late hours on Sunday.
Police said the flash stir was held near Palpannai roundabout on the Tiruchi - Thanjavur national highway for over an hour in which about 200 Muslims taking part. The road roko on the Tiruchi - Dindigul national highway was held near Inamkulathur lasting nearly an hour with around 150 persons taking part.
A group of over 500 members of the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath staged a demonstration on Monday evening at Palakkarai here condemning the BJP functionary and demanding his detention under the Goondas Act. The demonstration was led by the outfit’s district president Ghulam Dhasthagir for over an hour.
The sources said demonstrations by the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath were held at Pudukottai, Aranthangi, Kottaipattinam, Ammapattinam and Mimisal in Pudukottai district.
Meanwhile, the Indian Union Muslim League national president K.M. Kader Mohideen in a statement on Monday appealed to the State government to initiate stern action against Mr.Kalyanaraman.
