Stir against clogged drains in Tiruchi

A group of residents of Bheema Nagar protested by dumping silt from drains in the locality in front of the Tiruchi City Corporation office to draw attention to the clogged drainages and the civic body's alleged apathy to the problem.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK), along with the residents, arrived at the civic body’s head-office on Bharathidasan Salai and dumped some silt collected from the drains on Monday morning.

Udhuman Ali, district secretary, TMMK, said that residents had raised several complaints and even submitted petitions to the City Corporation Commissioner but in vain.

“They waited for months but the civic body did not respond. After the silt was dumped, workers rushed to the locality and cleaned the drains immediately,” he said.